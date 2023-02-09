Kazakhstan to start accepting applications for business grants from February 20

From February 20, Kazakhstan will start accepting applications for grants to implement business ideas as part of the National Project for the Development of Entrepreneurship, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reports. It is planned to allocate over 2,500 grants first. Each participant can receive the one-time grant worth up to 1,380,000 tenge to unlock their business potential, set up and develop production, the relevant ministry notes. The applicant should belong to one of the following social categories: persons with disabilities, persons with valid repatriate status, interregional migrants, as well as members of low-income and large families. The applicants must have a certificate of completion of the Bastau Business entrepreneurship course. The document is valid for three years. It bears noting that grant applications are accepted via a single window, namely the Business.enbek.kz website.