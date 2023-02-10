Kazakhstan hits record high revenue from gold exports

There is an increasing global demand for Kazakh gold. As a result of the growth in the value of precious metals, the country is increasing export revenues from their sale. Thus, over four tonnes of processed and unprocessed gold worth almost US$67 million were exported in January-November 2022. In money terms, the increase reached nearly 88 percent. Over the last five years, the exports amounted to about 17 percent in volume terms and surged almost sevenfold in value terms. The main buyers of Kazakh gold are Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and the U.S.