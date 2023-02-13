Kazakhstan plans to implement projects worth 33 trillion tenge

Projects worth 33 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service reports. As part of the manufacturing industry development concept for 2023-2029, there are plans to fund the launch of new facilities worth over 500 billion tenge. It is worth noting that focus will be placed on the production of medium and upper processing units. In particular, the objectives include providing Kazakhstan’s production with raw materials and developing new deposits. Besides, it is planned to develop the industry and locate small and medium-sized businesses around major industrial enterprises. A total of 868 new projects are expected to be launched over the next six years, which envisage the 1.5-fold output growth in 2029, and almost 20 trillion tenge of investments in fixed assets. It is expected that the concept will be approved by the state bodies concerned and then submitted to the government apparatus.