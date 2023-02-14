Kazakhstan, Latvia strengthen cooperation in transport and logistics

Kazakhstan and Latvia intend to create new transport routes. The countries are ready to develop the existing transport corridor, in particular, through the ports of Riga, Ventspils, and Liepaja, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the office, in 2022, more than one million tonnes of cargo was transshipped from Kazakhstan through the Freeport of Riga, more than three million tonnes through the Freeport of Ventspils, and 36,000 tonnes of coal and the same amount of aluminum ingots through the Port of Liepaja. In addition, Kazakhstan and Latvia aim to increase trade turnover. According to statistics, it totaled over US$216 million in 2022, which is 3.7 times more compared to 2021. Overall, in the two quarters of last year, the gross inflow of direct investments from Latvia in Kazakhstan amounted to about US$23 million.