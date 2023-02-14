Renewable electricity generation increases by 21% in one year

Kazakhstan recorded a 21 percent increase in the electricity generated from renewable energy facilities over the past year. The capacity of alternative energy has reached about 2,500 MW, which exceeds the last year indicator by almost 19 percent. Compared to 2017, it has increased sevenfold, Energyprom.kz analytical website reports. The largest volume of 1,100 MW fell on solar power plants, followed by wind farms - 958 MW. The capacity of small hydropower plants amounted to 280 MW and that of biopower plants - 1.8 MW respectively. In the period January-December 2022, the electricity generated from alternative energy sources has already amounted to over five billion kilowatt-hours. The share of electricity generation in total production makes up 4.5 percent. This indicator should reach seven percent by 2026, and 10 percent by 2030. According to the bp.com website, in 2021, the electricity generated from renewable energy facilities in the world reached 3.7 trillion kilowatt-hours. Most electricity was generated in the Asia-Pacific region; less energy was produced in the CIS countries. Russia ranks first, followed by Kazakhstan in terms of energy output.