Kazakhstan introduces new types of payments for digital miners

New types of payments for digital miners have been introduced in Kazakhstan, the State Revenue Committee of the country's Finance Ministry reports. According to the office, the adopted law requires an appropriate license to mine cryptocurrency. The license is granted for three years and is divided into two subtypes. The first type costs about seven million tenge, and the second one – more than 17,000 tenge. In case of violation of the licensing regulations, the court imposes a fine based on the subject. Digital miners currently make additional payments for electricity. The Law on Digital Assets was passed and introduced in Kazakhstan this month to regulate the industry better and create a digital pool.