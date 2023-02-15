Kazakhstan’s goods exports to EAEU countries up 25% in 2022

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries is growing. Last year alone, it amounted to over US$28 billion. This is 6.5 percent more in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2021, according to the preliminary data provided by the Bureau of National Statistics. In January-December, exports of goods amounted to about US$10 billion. It bears noting that Russia accounts for the largest share of the total volume of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade with the EAEU countries, followed by Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Armenia. Kazakhstan mainly exports chemical products.