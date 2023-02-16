Astana to launch large-scale tourism project

Astana plans to launch a large-scale tourism project, which may be implemented by the end of 2026, the mayor’s office of the capital reports. The city authorities are planning to open a family recreation site. The project is expected to involve a company from the UAE. It is currently at the stages of pre-project preparation, design development and pre-construction. It was earlier reported that this multifunctional complex may appear in the Yessil district on an area of more than 333 hectares, with the total project cost estimated at 854,5 billion tenge. Apart from that, the project envisages the construction of a water park with an area of 15,000 square meters, playgrounds, parks, terraces, office and commercial space, hotels, social and housing infrastructure.