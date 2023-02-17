CPC increases throughput capacity to 72.5 million tonnes of oil per year from Kazakhstan’s territory

Alikhan Smailov and Nikolay Gorban discussed the issues of ensuring stable operation and development of the CPC. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and the Director General of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium drew attention, first of all, to the importance of increasing the pipeline's capacity, which would allow the transportation of additional volumes of oil from the country. It should be noted that damage to the single point moorings at the CPC Marine Terminal limited the transfer of oil in 2022. To date, all repair works have been completed, and the restrictions have been lifted, the Prime Minister said. It is worth mentioning that it was possible to increase the throughput capacity of the pipeline system to 72.5 million tonnes of oil per year from the territory of Kazakhstan by the end of last year. Smailov emphasized that the Government is ready for the further study of all existing issues.