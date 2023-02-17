EBRD maintains its forecast for Kazakhstan’s economic growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has maintained its forecast for economic growth in Kazakhstan in 2023 at 3.5 percent, according to the new regional economy overview. According to the document, GDP growth is expected to accelerate to four percent next year. It should be reminded that the Kazakhstan’s economy grew by more than three percent in 2022. In addition, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to increase the country's GDP growth to at least four percent already this year.