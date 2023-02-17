Kazakhstan increases trade with EU countries by one third in 2022

In 2022, Kazakhstan increased trade with European countries by one third. In total, last year, the country sold goods worth US$35 billion to the EU member states, the Bureau of National Statistics reports. For instance, domestic producers exported goods worth almost US$14 billion to Italy. The Netherlands, France, Romania, and Spain are also in the list of the largest consumers. Last year, these countries mainly purchased oil, zinc, lead and ferroalloys. At the same time, almost US$8.5 billion worth of goods were brought to Kazakhstan. The country buys products from Germany, Italy, France, Poland and the United Kingdom. Kazakhstan mainly imports aircrafts, cars, spare parts and medicines.