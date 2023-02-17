Kazakhstan makes US$47 billion selling oil in 2022

Kazakhstan earned 1.5 times more from oil sales in 2022. Last year, the country exported more than 65 million tonnes of oil worth US$47 billion, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The list of importers includes not only European, but also Asian countries. Most of Kazakh crude oil was sent to Italy and the Netherlands. South Korea, China, Turkey, France, Romania, Singapore, and Spain were also major consumers. The lowest amount was sold to India, Greece, Switzerland, and Israel.