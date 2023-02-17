Kazakhstan will carry out large-scale reconstruction and modernization of power facilities. At present, all the heating and power plants and engineering networks of the country are being audited; the process will be completed in the first quarter of 2023. After that, the corresponding action plan will be adopted. In addition, construction of new thermal power plants is under way in Kokshetau and Semei, while the facilities in Pavlodar and Ekibastuz are planned to be overhauled. This was discussed today at the Parliamentary Hearing ‘Effective regional policy is the basis of sustainable development of the country’. Issues of micro- and small business development were also touched upon. According to Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, this is one of the effective decisions that will improve the well-being of the Kazakh people. It is worth noting that the Zhambyl region is already implementing a pilot project to increase the income of rural residents. The results suggest the need to scale it up to the national level, Ashimbayev noted.

“For this purpose, in 2023, over 52 billion tenge has been allocated for all regions of the country, which will allow the issuance of 11,000 microcredits. The Senate members will monitor the effectiveness of this programme,” said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament.