Head of State holds meeting with agribusiness representatives

The country's food security depends on the timely resolution of issues in the agro-industrial complex, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at a meeting with agribusiness representatives. The Head of State instructed the government to conduct a thorough analysis of the agricultural sector. The meeting agenda included various issues, including diversification of production, deep processing of raw materials, production of new agricultural goods, sugar industry development, seed production, animal husbandry and veterinary science. Besides, the meeting participants raised the issue of supplying the domestic market with agricultural products and increasing the country’s export potential. Entrepreneurs placed an emphasis on such matters as efficient allocation and use of funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex and fair distribution of land and water resources. It bears noting that last year the growth in the agricultural sector amounted to over nine percent.