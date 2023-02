The trade turnover of the Eurasian Economic Union hit record high. In 2022, it reached over US$80.5 billion. In particular, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan increased exports to the EAEU countries by US$10 billion, the press service of the Eurasian Development Bank reports. Thus, Kazakhstan’s exports to EAEU increased by almost US$2 billion, Armenia - by US$1.6 billion, Belarus – US$5.5 billion, and Kyrgyzstan - by US$646 million, respectively.