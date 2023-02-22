Over 29 million tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

Over 29 million tonnes of oil was produced last year at the Tengiz oil field. This is approximately one third of the total volume of crude oil in Kazakhstan, as reported by the country’s major oil producing enterprise. According to the data provided by the company, production indicators increased by 10 percent in 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. According to the forecast presented by OPEC in its latest report, in 2023, Kazakhstan will increase the production of oil and gas condensate by 160,000 barrels per day due to the growth of volumes at Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak oil and gas fields.