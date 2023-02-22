Economic reforms in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Reforms under the President of Kazakhstan discussed the proposals of international experts on the development of various sectors of the country’s economy, reforming public administration and strengthening the communication sphere. In particular, the meeting considered measures to improve the investment climate, interaction between state bodies and other areas. Smailov stressed that the government will continue to implement the approved plans in order to gradually increase the level of the country's socio-economic development and improve the well-being of Kazakh citizens. This year it is also planned to take measures to improve the efficiency of decision-making by state authorities. Besides, work on reducing paperwork and reporting will continue.