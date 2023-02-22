Preparation for spring field work

At the Government’s meeting, Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev reported to the country’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on the preparations for the spring field work, noting that this year's spring sowing campaign will be carried out qualitatively and on time. According to the minister, this year the total sown area in the country will be about 23.5 million hectares. Sown areas of cereals and leguminous crops will increase by 117,000 hectares, fodder crops - by 36,500, and sugar beet - by 6,700 hectares. Due to the changing market conditions the sown area of some oilseeds will be slightly reduced, including safflower, soy beans and mustard, Karashukeyev added. It was also noted that from the beginning to mid-February, precipitation fell unevenly in most of the country. In this regard, agricultural producers need to continue work on soil moisture accumulation and retention, Karashukeyev noted. The Prime Minister added that this year a total of 140 billion tenge has been allocated for the upcoming sowing campaign.

“413,000 tonnes of diesel fuel has been allocated at a preferential price. A total of 20 billion tenge is provided for forward purchases and 87 billion tenge in subsidies. The state support requires the fulfillment of certain conditions on the part of farmers, including strict compliance with agricultural technologies, and timely application of fertilizers and plant protection products. The country’s Agriculture Ministry, together with the regional authorities, should take all necessary measures for the timely conduct of spring field work,” Smailov said.