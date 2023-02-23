Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan expand cooperation in transport sector

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are planning to launch new transport projects. One of them is the construction of a new Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line. The parties believe that it will relieve the Saryagash border crossing point and attract additional freight traffic of up to 10 million tonnes per year, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development reports. The countries are also implementing 42 joint projects worth over US$2 billion in the field of industrial cooperation. 29 of them are located in Kazakhstan, while the other 13 are in Uzbekistan.