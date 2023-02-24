Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan step up trade ties

Kazakhstan has stepped up trade with Kyrgyzstan. Last year alone, the country exported goods worth more than US$745 million to the neighboring state. According to the Bureau of National Statistics, this is almost 10.5 percent more than in 2021. Kazakhstan has supplied the neighboring state with cars, coal, gold, and telephones. In turn, products worth US$384 million dollars were imported from Kyrgyzstan, including ores and precious metals concentrates, glass, flour products and others.