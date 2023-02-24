Development of three oil fields to begin in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will start the implementation of the oil and gas project on the development of the Kalamkas-Sea, Khazar and Auezov oil fields, the mayor’s office of the Mangystau region reports. The first production at Kalamkas-Khazar will start in late 2028. The construction of its offshore platform is scheduled for 2024, while the design work will be carried out in 2023. It bears noting that an improved model contract for the development of the deposits was signed on February 6. A total of US$6 billion will be attracted to the project. The total reserves of the section of the Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar structure amount to 81 million tonnes of oil. In the future, work will also be carried out in the overland marine part of the Caspian Sea.