National bank of Kazakhstan holds base rate at 16.75%

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has kept the base rate unchanged at 16.75 percent. The decision was based on the updated forecasts of the financial regulator, data analysis, as well as an assessment of the inflation risk balance. It is based on external environmental factors such as geopolitical uncertainties and their consequences, as well as continued high global food prices. It is to note that the next scheduled decision on the base rate will be announced by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on April 7.