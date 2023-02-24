‘MADE IN PHARMA KZ’ project launched

Project ‘MADE IN PHARMA KZ’ has been launched in Kazakhstan. It is aimed at bringing the share of domestic production of medicines and medical devices to 50 percent by 2025. Experts note that the project will also consolidate the work of the country's specialized associations and give impetus to the development of new joint ventures. To date, there are over 30 enterprises in the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan, whose activities comply with the standard of good practice. Long-term contracts have been concluded with manufacturers of medicines, over 100 of them have been signed to supply more than 4,672 items of medicines. According to experts, the implementation of world practices gives a special impetus to the development of the industry.

“At the moment, the minimum standard for equipping medical and obstetric centres, medical stations and family outpatient clinics may be fully equipped with domestic products, from medical furniture to electrocardiographs, blood glucose measuring devices, lipidometers, and many others. The products of the Association members will be actively defined within these model projects,” said Ruslan Nurmukhanov, Chairperson of the Union of Domestic Manufacturers of Medical Devices, Medical Products.

“First of all, it is planned to export domestic medications, which will be produced in Kazakhstan, to the neighboring countries. Since these large companies are unlikely to set up the same production in several countries. Their choice fell on Kazakhstan, so we should create all the conditions and offer best practices and prepare domestic manufacturers for these productions,” SK-Pharmacy Chairperson Yerkhat Iskaliyev noted.