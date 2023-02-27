New gas processing plants to be launched at Kashagan field

A new gas processing plant will be launched in Kazakhstan in 2025. It is now under active construction at the Kashagan oil and gas field. The capacity of the plant will be one billion cubic meters. The Government discussed the launch of new gas processing plants. It was also noted that it is planned to build another large gas plant with a capacity of four billion cubic meters within the expected increase in oil production at the field. The project will be implemented in two stages, that is, two lines of two billion cubic meters each. The Government intends to adopt a detailed roadmap for the new gas plant in the near future.