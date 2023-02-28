Kazakhstan to expand investment cooperation with China

Kazakhstan and China are implementing 52 investment projects worth US$21 billion. The countries cooperate in such priority sectors of the economy as agribusiness, renewable energy, the mining and metallurgical complex, and mechanical engineering, the Kazakh Invest National Company reports. At present, there are more than 1,500 enterprises with Chinese participation operating in Kazakhstan. Cooperation is enhanced due to the interaction between the regions of the two countries. There are great prospects for deepening the partnership in agriculture, tourism, industry, bio- and digital economy, and renewable energy.