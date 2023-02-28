IAEA expert mission starts its work in Kazakhstan

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency have started work in Kazakhstan. The mission plans to cover a wide range of issues, including the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. In addition, it will help fine-tune a comprehensive report on the development of the country's nuclear energy infrastructure, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy. The report is the first stage that determines the readiness to implement a nuclear power programme and contains the rationale and strategy for its practical execution, the relevant ministry notes. The IAEA expert mission will continue until March 3.