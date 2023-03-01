Kazakhstan’s exports of IT products to increase twofold in 2023

Exports of IT products from Kazakhstan will grow to 84 billion tenge in 2023. The figures will increase twofold compared to last year. This is stated in the five-year development plan approved by the country’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. According to the Ministry’s projections, the maximum growth rate will be in 2023-2024, and then Kazakhstan’s software exports will stabilize at 210-240 billion tenge per year. Meanwhile, the number of qualified professionals in the field of communication and information technologies is expected to increase by nearly 2.5 times in 2023.