Kazakhstan-China freight volumes hit record high

The volume of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and China hit record high in 2022, the press service of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company reports. It amounted to over 23 million tonnes, which is 15 percent more than in 2021. The parties are also ready to cooperate in the development of international transport corridors passing through Kazakhstan. They are paying special attention to new projects, in particular, the modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and the construction of a third railway border crossing on the Bakhty-Tacheng section. It bears reminding that last year, transportation along the China-Asia-Europe corridor increased by 218 percent in one month.