Navigation seals to be used in EAEU

In 2022, transit traffic through Kazakhstan and the territory of the EAEU member states showed growth of 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively. This was facilitated by the introduction in 2021 of a pilot project on the use of navigation seals, which allow for tracking and accompanying goods under transit. The agreement on the use of this tool in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union was ratified in the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament. As noted in the Kazakh Senate, the tracking of transportation across the territories of the EAEU member states is provided by national operators through the use of navigation information systems. Overall, in the period from 2019 to 2020, about 11,000 cases of illegal imports and over 20,000 cases of illegal transit were detected in Kazakhstan. This is about 17 percent of the country's total transit traffic. The implementation of the pilot project increased transparency and reduced the number of such violations by 26 times in 2021.

“In 2021, revenues to the budget from value-added tax on goods transported through the territory of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to 916 billion tenge. A total of 236 billion tenge were received over the year. These funds totalled 1.047 trillion tenge in 2022. We must continue implementing this pilot project to reduce the volume of shadow freight traffic. This will certainly be facilitated by the ratification of this agreement, which allows us to use navigation seals for the transit of goods,” said Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazakh Finance Minister.