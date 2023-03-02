Locomotive production to increase in Kazakhstan

The locomotive plant in Kazakhstan will double its capacity. Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Senior Vice President of the U.S. company investing in the Astana locomotive production Gokhan Bayhan discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in mechanical engineering. Smailov noted that the volume of global railway transportation remains relatively stable and is projected to almost double in the next 10 years. In this regard, Kazakhstan intends to make the most of its favorable geographical location and become one of the largest transport hubs linking transit freight flows. In particular, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route offers great promise. In their turn, the management of the locomotive-producing enterprise emphasized that they had already invested in the expansion of production that will increase the capacity almost twofold. In addition, the company intends to improve service quality, introduce green innovations, and increase exports to other countries in the region.