Kazakhstan to build its own terminal at China’s Xi’an Dry Port

Kazakhstan terminal will be built on the territory of the Xi’an Dry Port in China. It is planned to allocate eight hectares of land for the new logistics project. According to the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, 40 percent of the cargo at the international dry port comes from Kazakhstan, and 30 percent of containers of the total volume of container trains shipped from China to the European Union are formed there. It bears noting that Xi’an is the largest city in Northwest China, the capital of Shaanxi Province. Its population is now estimated at over 12 million people.