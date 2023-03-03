Trans-Caspian International Transport Route cuts transit time through Kazakhstan by half

The time for goods passing through Kazakhstan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was halved. Thus, if last year freight transportation through the territory of the country was carried out in a 12-day period, now it takes six days. By the end of the year, this period will be shortened to five days. Measures for the development of the international corridor were considered at the Government’s meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. In general, the delivery time of goods from China to the Black Sea ports through the Middle Corridor has already diminished from 53 to 23 days, and by the end of the year it is expected to decrease to 14-18 days. This is the result of the joint work of the participating countries to eliminate bottlenecks on the route, and introduce through rates and other measures. In addition, the meeting also considered the issue of preparing an agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor. It envisages the simplification of customs procedures and the approval of guaranteed traffic volumes on the route.