Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan identify site for construction of International Industrial Cooperation Center

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have identified the site for the construction of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation. The corresponding protocol was signed last week in Shymkent by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries. The center will be located near international crossing points Atameken and Gulistan. Land plots of 50 hectares from each party are planned to be allocated for its construction. Also, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to determine the list of potential projects by March 15. The Center will become not only an example of efficient industrial cooperation but also a key site for the actively developing North-South Central Asian economic corridor.

It is worth noting that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached US$5 billion by the end of 2022. This is almost 30 percent higher than in the previous year. The volume of exports of domestic goods amounted to US$3.7 billion. The growth was mainly due to increased shipments of ore and copper concentrates, wheat, cars, sunflower oil, beef, and aluminum.