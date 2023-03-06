Kazakh products crowd out building materials imports

Kazakh building materials are crowding out the imported ones. In 11 months of 2022, domestic producers accounted for the lion’s share of 66 percent of the country’s market, reports the Energyprom.kz portal. For example, about 96 percent of prefabricated steel structures sold in Kazakhstan last year were of local production. As for the production of refractory cement, mortars and similar formulations, the domestic manufacturing plants accounted for 86.6 percent. It should be noted that in 2022, the volume of imports of building materials from foreign producers into the country was significantly reduced, by eight percent in physical terms. Meanwhile, in monetary terms, the production of building materials in Kazakhstan increased by a quarter, exceeding a trillion mark for the first time.