FDI inflow into Kazakhstan in 2022 preliminarily estimated at US$27 billion

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Kazakhstan in 2022 is estimated at US$27 billion, the country’s Ministry of National Economy reports. According to the ministry’s preliminary data, the foreign trade turnover increased by a little more than 32 percent and amounted to about US$134.5 billion last year. The export figures were about US$84.5 billion. The Ministry of National Economy notes that the adaptation of Kazakhstan's GDP to the new conditions will continue in 2023. State support, particularly within the Business Roadmap and the Economy of Simple Things programs, will have a positive impact on economic activity. The forecast for economic growth this year remains at four percent.