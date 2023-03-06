Head of State receives Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev

Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the state budget adjustment plans for 2023. Ashimbayev also noted that it is planned to consider the Social Code, as well as draft laws on administrative reform, human rights and civil service in the forthcoming period. From the time the Kazakh Senate started to perform legislative functions of the Kazakh Parliament, a total of 21 documents have been approved and adopted. Ashimbayev also reported on the work carried out by the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament to reform the country’s judicial system. Thus, a special group was set up in the Kazakh Senate, which gathered nearly 350 proposals, following the outcome of 60 meetings. Two bills were drafted as a result.