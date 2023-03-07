Kazakh Government discusses modernization of Shymkent city’s social and engineering infrastructure

This year, 11 kilometers of highways will be repaired in Shymkent. The Government discussed the modernization of the city's social and engineering infrastructure. More specifically, it is planned to reconstruct heat supply networks and a boiler house as well as to build a new pumping station in 2023. The meeting also considered the issues of providing infrastructure for three industrial zones, creating facilities for deep processing of raw materials around the oil refinery, expanding the trade and logistics center as part of establishing a southern regional hub, and improving the mechanism for granting land plots for the implementation of investment projects.