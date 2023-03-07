Investment in Kazakhstan’s food industry grows

Kazakhstan sees steady growth of investments in the domestic food industry. According to the analytical web portal Finprom.kz, the amount of capital investment in food production in January exceeded 14 billion tenge, a 42 percent rise from the year before in monetary terms. Experts note that more than 140 billion tenge was invested in the food industry over the past year. The industry accounted for over nine percent of total investment in manufacturing. The North Kazakhstan region attracted most of these investments, namely over five billion tenge. The Akmola region goes next with 3.5 billion, followed by the Almaty region with 2.7 billion tenge.