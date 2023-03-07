Kazakhstan takes part in PDAC 2023 in Toronto

For the first time, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan opened at the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention in Toronto, Canada, representing the interests of the country’s exploration, mining industries, and mineral exploitation, Kazakh Invest National Company reports. The Kazakh delegation involved about 50 representatives of the major domestic companies, both state and private. According to Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov, the work of the National Pavilion will foster economic cooperation with other countries. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the mining and metallurgical industries, which account for 20 percent of the country’s exports. Kazakhstan invites investors to develop over 60 non-ferrous metal deposits. In addition, the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Forum will also take place in Toronto. The trade show of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) attracts up to 25,000 visitors from more than 130 countries every year.