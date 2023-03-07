Kazakhstan intends to increase supply of organic food to EU

Kazakhstan can supply high-quality organic food to the EU countries following the agreements on the exports of domestic fish products reached with France and Switzerland. Last year, the supply of Kazakh fish products to the EU countries increased by almost 1.5 times and amounted to nearly 9,000 tonnes. Domestic products were mainly exported to Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Austria and Germany. Besides, Kazakhstan could export honey, horsemeat, beef and dairy products to European markets. The EU accounts for about 30 percent of Kazakhstan's foreign trade. At the end of 2022, the trade turnover of agricultural products amounted to almost US$1 billion.