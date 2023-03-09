Kazakhstan needs more than US$600 billion to move to greener economy

US$610 billion in investment is necessary to support Kazakhstan's transition towards carbon neutrality, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reports. More than half of the funds required, namely US$386 billion, are existing investments in the country’s economy. They will be redirected from the commodity to the green sector, while about US$224 billion will come from new sources of investment. The financial requirements until 2030 amount to US$10 billion. The remaining US$600 billion will be spent on greening the economy by the end of 2060. It bears noting that the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme, which is implemented by the International Green Technologies and Investments Center, continues in Kazakhstan this year.