Wind power plant to be built in North Kazakhstan region

A new wind farm is planned to be built in Kazakhstan. A 10-megawatt facility will be constructed in the north of the country in 2023-2024. According to the Department of Energy and Housing and Utilities of the North Kazakhstan region, work on the placement of alternative energy sources is carried out within Kazakhstan’s transition towards a green economy concept. It bears noting that to date there are 174 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of over 70 MW in the region, including the Sergeyevskaya hydroelectric power plant, six wind turbines, and 125 biomass boilers. The local authorities note that the implementation of projects contributes to improving the environmental situation, reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases into the environment, as well as lowering the risks of large-scale accidents.