Kazakhstan’s exports to South Korea on rise

Kazakhstan supplied goods worth US$4.5 billion to South Korea in 2022. This is 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2021. These data are provided by the Bureau of National Statistics. A significant increase was due to the 1.7-fold growth in oil supplies. In general, the list of exported goods included ferroalloys, along with the titanium and tantalum products. The country also exports flax seeds and paintings to South Korea. Kazakhstan, in turn, imported passenger cars and their spare parts, as well as internal combustion engines, for a total of US$1.5 billion from South Korea last year.