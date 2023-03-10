Large copper cathode plant to be launched in East Kazakhstan region

A large copper smelting plant with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year is to be built in eastern Kazakhstan. Topical issues of the development of the mining and metallurgical complex were discussed at a meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. The project will attract foreign investment and new technologies in Kazakhstan, as well as create over a thousand permanent jobs. In addition, the plant is expected to significantly increase domestic export volumes. The Prime Minister instructed government agencies to ensure active cooperation with investors to implement the project.