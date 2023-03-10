New chemical enterprises set to launch in Kazakhstan

New chemical enterprises are set to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2024. Thus, eight chemical plants are planned to be commissioned in the Mangystau region, the governor’s office reports. The second stage of the petrochemical complex with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes of marine fuel per year will be launched as well. Besides, there are plans to set up the production of ammonium sulfate, carbon-ammonium salts, ammonia water, antifreeze, membrane insulation materials and other basic organic chemicals. Their total cost is estimated at about 20 billion tenge.