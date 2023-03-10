Kazakhstan holds free trade talks with UAE

Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates are negotiating free trade agreement. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the parties discussed the future agreement in the city of Dubai. The document will enable to create conditions for duty-free and barrier-free trade between the EAEU member states and the UAE. It includes not only issues related to trade in goods, but also dispute resolution, protective measures, as well as technical, sanitary and phytosanitary regulation. It should be noted that trade between Kazakhstan and the UAE is steadily growing. Last year, the commodity turnover exceeded US$632.5 million. Exports of domestic products comprised US$560 million.