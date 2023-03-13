Finnish companies set to implement several projects in Kazakhstan

Finland is planning to implement a number of projects in Kazakhstan. In particular, the Finnish logistics operator intends to develop container transportation along the China-Finland-China route through the territory of the country via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor. According to Kazakh Invest, the corresponding agreement has already been signed. The parties agreed to launch a regular joint container service on this route. Another company is expressing interest to establish a pulp and paper cluster in Kazakhstan. Besides, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency plans to increase the potential of Kazakhstan's chemical products. Also, Finland is set to offer a model of risk assessment in the circulation and production of goods. The direct investment inflow from Finland to Kazakhstan has exceeded US$12 million over nine months of 2022. The trade between the two countries reached US$180 million.