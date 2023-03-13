Number of Kazakh companies supplying goods to Saudi Arabia grows

Several more Kazakh companies have obtained the right to export their products to Saudi Arabia. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the register of enterprises now includes 14 meat producers and the same number of honey makers. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia totaled US$16.5 million in 2022. This is 90 percent more compared to the same period in 2021. Kazakhstan exports ferroalloys, special purpose machines and mechanical devices, ferrous metal products, coal, bread and flour products. Saudi Arabia imports non-woven fabrics, sugar, paints and varnishes, pipes and other products in the country.