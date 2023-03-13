Kazakhstan ramps up wheat exports

Kazakhstan exported over six million tonnes of wheat and meslin worth about US$2 billion in 2022, Energyprom.kz reports. Uzbekistan accounts for the lion’s share of Kazakhstan’s wheat and meslin exports, followed by Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. In addition, Afghanistan, Iran and Italy also purchased wheat and meslin from Kazakhstan. It should be noted that the export delivery value in the sector increased by 10 percent over the year. In January 2023, investment in fixed assets in the field of growing grain and leguminous crops, as well as seed production, amounted to about 15 billion tenge. The North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanai regions received the largest amount of investment.