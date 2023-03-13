Volume of IT services in Kazakhstan increases by 40% in 2022

Services in the field of computer programming and IT worth 772.5 billion tenge were provided in Kazakhstan in 2022. In monetary terms, this is 40 percent more than in 2021, the Bureau of National Statistics reports. Software development accounted for half of the total volume of services. A total of 58 billion tenge was spent on management and maintenance of state electronic information resources and systems, 38.5 billion tenge on software maintenance, and slightly more than eight billion was spent on cybersecurity services. Most IT services were rendered in the cities of Almaty and Astana, as well as the Karagandy region.